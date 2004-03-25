2004

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

  • Fantasy
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 25th, 2004

Studio

Mosaic Media Group

When Mystery, Inc. are guests of honor at the grand opening of the Coolsville Museum of Criminology, a masked villain shows up and creates havoc before stealing the costumes of the gang's most notorious villains...Could it be that their nemesis, mad scientist Jonathan Jacobo has returned and is trying to recreate their deadliest foes?

Cast

Sarah Michelle GellarDaphne
Matthew LillardShaggy
Linda CardelliniVelma
Seth GreenPatrick
Peter BoyleOld Man Wickles
Tim Blake NelsonJacobo

