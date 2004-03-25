Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

When Mystery, Inc. are guests of honor at the grand opening of the Coolsville Museum of Criminology, a masked villain shows up and creates havoc before stealing the costumes of the gang's most notorious villains...Could it be that their nemesis, mad scientist Jonathan Jacobo has returned and is trying to recreate their deadliest foes?
|Sarah Michelle Gellar
|Daphne
|Matthew Lillard
|Shaggy
|Linda Cardellini
|Velma
|Seth Green
|Patrick
|Peter Boyle
|Old Man Wickles
|Tim Blake Nelson
|Jacobo
