The Mystery Inc. gang have gone their separate ways and have been apart for two years, until they each receive an invitation to Spooky Island. Not knowing that the others have also been invited, they show up and discover an amusement park that affects young visitors in very strange ways.
|Sarah Michelle Gellar
|Daphne Blake
|Matthew Lillard
|Norville Rogers ("Shaggy")
|Linda Cardellini
|Velma Dinkley
|Rowan Atkinson
|Emile Mondavarious
|Neil Fanning
|Scooby-Doo (voice)
|Scott Innes
|Scrappy-Doo (voice)
