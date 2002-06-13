2002

Scooby-Doo

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Release Date

June 13th, 2002

Studio

Atlas Entertainment

The Mystery Inc. gang have gone their separate ways and have been apart for two years, until they each receive an invitation to Spooky Island. Not knowing that the others have also been invited, they show up and discover an amusement park that affects young visitors in very strange ways.

Cast

Sarah Michelle GellarDaphne Blake
Matthew LillardNorville Rogers ("Shaggy")
Linda CardelliniVelma Dinkley
Rowan AtkinsonEmile Mondavarious
Neil FanningScooby-Doo (voice)
Scott InnesScrappy-Doo (voice)

