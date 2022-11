Not Available

A young anthropomorphic kitten wants a pet. He happens to find a puppy with no owner and takes him in. When the Scotty tracks mud into the house, Grandma says that her grandson cannot keep him. A transient bulldog is walking by as Grandma puts a pie in the windowsill to cool. He barges into the house and terrorizes the family, demanding they feed him. Scotty rushes back to the house and saves the family, causing Grandma to decide that they can keep him after all.