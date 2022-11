Not Available

Scramble the Seawolves is the unknown story of the US Navy’s first and only Attack Helicopter Gunship Squadron. Established in 1967 and tasked with a life-saving mission of providing close air support for Gamewarden Operations and friendly allies in the Mekong Delta, Republic of Vietnam. Using war-torn hand-me-down huey’s, the Seawolves would become the most decorated Squadron in the Vietnam War and Naval Aviation History. Fifty years later, this is their story.