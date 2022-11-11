Scrambling for Eggs

Not Available

The Washington Star of April 1st, 1900, gave the following account of the ceremony: "Over 40,000 women and children passed through the White House Gates to-day during the hours set apart for the great National show of Egg Rolling, and when the President stepped on the south front gallery at 4:15 P.M., at least 20,000 were with in the grounds. The Marine Band rendered a programme of popular music. The President's children entertained at least fifty young friends during the day with a view of the egg rolling from the balcony, but none of them mingled with the great throng, preferring to view the panorama from the distance. They were much amused with the antics of the great crowd of children, who were of all colors and from every walk of life."