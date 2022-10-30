Not Available

    Did you know that scrap metal is America's 4th largest export? Well, Hollis Wallace does, and he makes his quiet living trolling the back alleys of Seattle looking for cast-off copper, aluminum and other valuable metals. Hollis uses all the tricks of the metal scrapping trade to earn his living and navigate through a fascinating and rowdy world that few pay any attention to.

    		Michael BeachHollis Wallace
    		Aidan GillenRay
    		Joanna AngelNaomi
    		Rachel BlanchardSharon
    		Basil Harris

