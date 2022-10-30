Did you know that scrap metal is America's 4th largest export? Well, Hollis Wallace does, and he makes his quiet living trolling the back alleys of Seattle looking for cast-off copper, aluminum and other valuable metals. Hollis uses all the tricks of the metal scrapping trade to earn his living and navigate through a fascinating and rowdy world that few pay any attention to.
|Michael Beach
|Hollis Wallace
|Aidan Gillen
|Ray
|Joanna Angel
|Naomi
|Rachel Blanchard
|Sharon
|Basil Harris
