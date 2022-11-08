Not Available

Sócrates

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

After Athens falls under the government of the Thirty Tyrants, the lives of citizens are no longer safe. The philosopher Socrates, meanwhile, continues his so-called philosophical "preaching", gathering more and more young disciples. The youth of Athens like Socrates, although the conservatives, such as the comedian Aristophanes, ridicule him, believing him to be one of the sophists.

Cast

Anne CaprileSantippe (as Anna Caprile)
Giuseppe MannajuoloApollodoro (as Bepy Mannaiuolo)
Ricardo PalaciosCritone
Antonio MedinaPlatone
Jean SylvèreSocrate (as Jean Silvère)
Jess BrownellSocrate (as Jean Silvère)

View Full Cast >

Images