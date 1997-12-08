1997

Scream 2

  • Horror

Release Date

December 8th, 1997

Studio

Miramax

Two years after the terrifying events that occurred in Woodsboro, Sidney is now attending Windsor College in Cincinnati with long time friend Randy. Meanwhile, Gale Weathers best selling book on Sidney's life has now been made into a major motion picture. When two college students are killed in a theatre while watching the new film "Stab," Sidney knows deep down that history is repeating itself.

Cast

David ArquetteDeputy Dwight 'Dewey' Riley
Neve CampbellSidney Prescott
Courteney CoxGale Weathers
Sarah Michelle GellarCasey 'Cici' Cooper
Jamie KennedyRandy Meeks
Laurie MetcalfDebbie Salt

