Two years after the terrifying events that occurred in Woodsboro, Sidney is now attending Windsor College in Cincinnati with long time friend Randy. Meanwhile, Gale Weathers best selling book on Sidney's life has now been made into a major motion picture. When two college students are killed in a theatre while watching the new film "Stab," Sidney knows deep down that history is repeating itself.
|David Arquette
|Deputy Dwight 'Dewey' Riley
|Neve Campbell
|Sidney Prescott
|Courteney Cox
|Gale Weathers
|Sarah Michelle Gellar
|Casey 'Cici' Cooper
|Jamie Kennedy
|Randy Meeks
|Laurie Metcalf
|Debbie Salt
