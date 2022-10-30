Not Available

What happens when two young writers (David & Matt) writing a film for a film festival, hoping for the film to make a mark on the portfolios? They decide to cast the film themselves and befriend two actresses (Jenny & Kat) of the same age who soon become close to David and Matt as sparks between the characters become apparent. Upon convincing a local but influential producer (James) to produce their short film, all four characters become increasingly embroiled in a dilemma on whether to fight for their film, career and ambitions or fight for the person they find themselves caring most about in their young lives.