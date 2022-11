Not Available

An invitation to listen to someone who uses words to explore the interaction between man and modern times. In her mountain hut in Ciaminades, in Val Badia, Roberta Dapunt talks to us about her writing. She lets us glimpse the sheets of poetry hanging on the wall, waiting for additions and deletions, subject to continuous rewriting. And when Roberta reads her poetry we cling to the verse as if to a mountain rock face.