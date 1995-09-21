1995

Se7en

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 21st, 1995

Studio

New Line Cinema

Two homicide detectives are on a desperate hunt for a serial killer whose crimes are based on the "seven deadly sins" in this dark and haunting film that takes viewers from the tortured remains of one victim to the next. The seasoned Det. Sommerset researches each sin in an effort to get inside the killer's mind, while his novice partner, Mills, scoffs at his efforts to unravel the case.

Cast

Brad PittDetective David Mills
Morgan FreemanDetective Lt. William Somerset
Gwyneth PaltrowTracy Mills
Richard RoundtreeDist. Atty. Martin Talbot
R. Lee ErmeyPolice Captain
John C. McGinleyCalifornia

