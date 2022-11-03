Not Available

Sea Fury

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

S. Benjamin Fisz Productions

The captain of a tugboat harboured off a Spanish village is lured into a romantic involvement with a young girl at the behest of her father, in the hope of getting his hands on the vessel. Meanwhile, a handsome English sailor, signs on to the boat and before long he and the girl fall for one another. Meanwhile a sinking freighter carrying explosive cargo has to be salvaged....

Cast

Victor McLaglenBellew
Luciana PaluzziJosita
Grégoire AslanFernando
Francis de WolffMulder
George MurcellLoudon
Percy HerbertWalker

