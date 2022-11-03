The captain of a tugboat harboured off a Spanish village is lured into a romantic involvement with a young girl at the behest of her father, in the hope of getting his hands on the vessel. Meanwhile, a handsome English sailor, signs on to the boat and before long he and the girl fall for one another. Meanwhile a sinking freighter carrying explosive cargo has to be salvaged....
|Victor McLaglen
|Bellew
|Luciana Paluzzi
|Josita
|Grégoire Aslan
|Fernando
|Francis de Wolff
|Mulder
|George Murcell
|Loudon
|Percy Herbert
|Walker
