Sea Monkey

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

PONY CANYON

The movie "Umizaru" is the story of 14 young Japan Coast Guard officers who take part in a grueling training to become rescue divers. They must endure and survive a 50-day training. Daisuke Senzaki (Hideaki Ito) and 13 other recruits take part in the training. With his love for the ocean and dream to work as a rescuer at sea, a rescue diver seemed like the perfect occupation for Daisuke.

Cast

Ai KatoKanna Izawa
KarinaErika Matsubara
Atsushi ItoHajime Kudo
Mitsuru MurataAtsushi Kawaguchi
Motoki FukamiMakoto Tsuchiya
Sogen TanakaEiji Nomura

