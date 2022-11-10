Sea of Love

Seen-it-all New York detective Frank Keller is unsettled - he has done twenty years on the force and could retire, and he hasn't come to terms with his wife leaving him for a colleague. Joining up with an officer from another part of town to investigate a series of murders linked by the lonely hearts columns he finds he is getting seriously and possibly dangerously involved with Helen, one of the main suspects.
|Ellen Barkin
|Helen Cruger
|John Goodman
|Sherman
|Michael Rooker
|Terry
|William Hickey
|Frank Keller Sr.
|Richard Jenkins
|Gruber
|Paul Calderon
|Serafino
