1989

Sea of Love

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 14th, 1989

Studio

Universal Pictures Corporation

Seen-it-all New York detective Frank Keller is unsettled - he has done twenty years on the force and could retire, and he hasn't come to terms with his wife leaving him for a colleague. Joining up with an officer from another part of town to investigate a series of murders linked by the lonely hearts columns he finds he is getting seriously and possibly dangerously involved with Helen, one of the main suspects.

Cast

Ellen BarkinHelen Cruger
John GoodmanSherman
Michael RookerTerry
William HickeyFrank Keller Sr.
Richard JenkinsGruber
Paul CalderonSerafino

