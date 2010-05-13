2010

Sea Rex 3D: Journey to a Prehistoric World

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 13th, 2010

Studio

IMAX

Through the power of IMAX 3D, experience a wondrous adventure from the dinosaur age. Join Julie, an imaginative young woman, in a unique voyage through time and space. Explore an amazing underwater universe inhabited by larger-than-life creatures which were ruling the seas before dinosaurs conquered the earth. See science come alive in an entertaining manner and get ready for a face-to-face encounter with the T-Rex of the seas!

Cast

Norbert FerrerJacques
Chloe HollingsJulie
Richard RiderGeorges Cuvier
Tom YangProfessor Motani
Guillaume DenaiffeConservatory assistant

View Full Cast >

Images