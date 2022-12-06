Not Available

On the surface, they appear to be ordinary dogs, but these canines have a secret identity. They are the Pentagon's stealth warriors, with specialties in explosives detection, tracking, laser target acquisition and bite work. Meet the U.S. Navy SEALs' latest recruits, four-footed soldiers called to duty to save soldiers' lives. SEAL Dog is an intimate look at one of these astonishing animals, Chopper, his partner, American war hero Trevor Maroshek, and the unbreakable bond they formed, on and off the battlefield.