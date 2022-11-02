1942

Sealed Lips

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 1st, 1942

Studio

Universal Pictures

There's something very odd about Romano (John Litel), a notorious gangster serving time in the federal pen. For one thing, Romano doesn't sound much like himself. For another, he always seems to be hiding something. Detective Lee (William Gargan) suspects that something's amiss, and he's probably right! A pedestrian effort with excellent cinematography by Stanley Cortez.

Cast

William GarganLee Davis
June ClydeLois Grant
John LitelMike Rofano / Fred Morton
Anne NagelMrs. Fred (Mary) Morton
Mary GordonMrs. Ann Morton (Fred's mother)
Ralf HaroldeLips Haggarty

