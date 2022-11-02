Sealed Lips

There's something very odd about Romano (John Litel), a notorious gangster serving time in the federal pen. For one thing, Romano doesn't sound much like himself. For another, he always seems to be hiding something. Detective Lee (William Gargan) suspects that something's amiss, and he's probably right! A pedestrian effort with excellent cinematography by Stanley Cortez.
|William Gargan
|Lee Davis
|June Clyde
|Lois Grant
|John Litel
|Mike Rofano / Fred Morton
|Anne Nagel
|Mrs. Fred (Mary) Morton
|Mary Gordon
|Mrs. Ann Morton (Fred's mother)
|Ralf Harolde
|Lips Haggarty
