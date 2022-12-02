Searching Siberia

Not Available

Jeni and David are model scouts for IMG Models Paris, and each year they take the Trans-Siberian Railway across Russia in search of the next generation of supermodels. As they travel to St. Petersburg, they stop at the remote cities en route?Omsk, Novosibirsk, Nizny Novgorod. At each stop, they hold casting calls where hundreds of hopeful local girls line up?desperate to be selected. Following the scouts on this trip, we discover what makes this trip so essential. Why do they believe they'll find the best contenders for the next supermodel in remote parts of Russia? Why do some faces make the grade and others not? And once the women are chosen, how do their lives change?