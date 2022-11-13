Sebuah Lagu Untuk Tuhan

Not Available

Indonesia drama movie titled "A Song To The Lord" is a film that tells the story about a girl named Angel (Eriska Rein) and a famous singer named Gilang (Steven William). Angel is deaf, honest and have a genuine kindness. The beginning of the story begins when Angel met with Gilang, Gilang which was a vacuum at the loss of the inspiration of the music world for corruption-related cases that are befalling his father into growing inspiration to make a song Because of his encounter against Angel.