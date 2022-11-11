Second Chances

Not Available

Two years ago reporter Kate Fisher's interview with the man who turned out to be a serial killer sparked public outrage. Not believing that this man was in fact the September Slayer - led to another senseless murder. Had Kate turned over the interview to the authorities would Laura Rose still be alive? After losing her husband, her job and sense of self, she is now making a fresh start as a professor of ethics in the media. But someone out there can't forget her past. Kate must figure out which one of her students wants her dead before it's too late for her and her young son.