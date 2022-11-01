Second Chorus

Danny O'Neill and Hank Taylor are rival trumpeters with the Perennials, a college band, and both men are still attending college by failing their exams seven years in a row. In the midst of a performance, Danny spies Ellen Miller who ends up being made band manager. Both men compete for her affections while trying to get the other one fired.
|Paulette Goddard
|Ellen Miller
|Artie Shaw
|Himself
|Charles Butterworth
|J. Lester Chisholm
|Burgess Meredith
|Hank Taylor
|Frank Melton
|Stu
|Jimmy Conlin
|Mr. Dunn
