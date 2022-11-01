1940

Second Chorus

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 8th, 1940

Studio

Paramount

Danny O'Neill and Hank Taylor are rival trumpeters with the Perennials, a college band, and both men are still attending college by failing their exams seven years in a row. In the midst of a performance, Danny spies Ellen Miller who ends up being made band manager. Both men compete for her affections while trying to get the other one fired.

Cast

Paulette GoddardEllen Miller
Artie ShawHimself
Charles ButterworthJ. Lester Chisholm
Burgess MeredithHank Taylor
Frank MeltonStu
Jimmy ConlinMr. Dunn

View Full Cast >

Images