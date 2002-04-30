Seconds to Spare

When a deadly assassin hijacks a passenger train, he threatens to detonate a deadly can of poison that can wipe out an entire city, if he isn't given a 25 million dollar Ransom. While the cops are attempting to thwart the madman, they decide to call Former DEA agent Paul Blake (Antonio Sabato, Jr) the one man who can possibly stop the fiendish plot.
|Antonio Sabato Jr.
|Paul Blake
|Kimberley Davies
|Rhonda Newcombe
|Kate Beahan
|Eve Lambert
|Jerome Ehlers
|Emmett Larkin
|Nick Tate
|Commander Haggarty
|Alyssa Jane Cook
|Kristin
View Full Cast >