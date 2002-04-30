2002

Seconds to Spare

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 2002

Studio

Not Available

When a deadly assassin hijacks a passenger train, he threatens to detonate a deadly can of poison that can wipe out an entire city, if he isn't given a 25 million dollar Ransom. While the cops are attempting to thwart the madman, they decide to call Former DEA agent Paul Blake (Antonio Sabato, Jr) the one man who can possibly stop the fiendish plot.

Cast

Antonio Sabato Jr.Paul Blake
Kimberley DaviesRhonda Newcombe
Kate BeahanEve Lambert
Jerome EhlersEmmett Larkin
Nick TateCommander Haggarty
Alyssa Jane CookKristin

