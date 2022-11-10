1985

Secret Admirer

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

June 13th, 1985

Studio

Orion Pictures

When high-school heartthrob Michael receives an unsigned love letter, he assumes it's from knock-out prom queen Deborah Anne instead of pretty honor student Toni. And when Michael accidentally misplaces the letter, the juicy jottings soon make their way into the hands of the whole neighborhood, touching off a scandalously sexy soap opera of mixed-up motives, mistaken identities and wrong emotions

Cast

Kelly PrestonDeborah Anne Fimple
Lori LoughlinToni
Dee WallaceConnie Ryan
Cliff DeYoungGeorge Ryan
Leigh Taylor-YoungElizabeth Fimple
Fred WardLou Fimple

