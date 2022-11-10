Secret Admirer

When high-school heartthrob Michael receives an unsigned love letter, he assumes it's from knock-out prom queen Deborah Anne instead of pretty honor student Toni. And when Michael accidentally misplaces the letter, the juicy jottings soon make their way into the hands of the whole neighborhood, touching off a scandalously sexy soap opera of mixed-up motives, mistaken identities and wrong emotions
|Kelly Preston
|Deborah Anne Fimple
|Lori Loughlin
|Toni
|Dee Wallace
|Connie Ryan
|Cliff DeYoung
|George Ryan
|Leigh Taylor-Young
|Elizabeth Fimple
|Fred Ward
|Lou Fimple
View Full Cast >