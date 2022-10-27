Not Available

Secret Advisor

  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ivan and Milton, excavator drivers, accidentally dig up a coffin with the remnants of a secret advisor. Wishing to bury him with honour, two friends go through different authorities but are met with refusal. They take the coffin to Milton's home where resurrected advisor easily integrates himself into their lives, taking away Milton's wife and making career at their company. Ivan and Milton decide to get rid of their new friend.

Cast

Karen Dzhanibekyan
Igor Kvasha
Michael Poghosian

