Ivan and Milton, excavator drivers, accidentally dig up a coffin with the remnants of a secret advisor. Wishing to bury him with honour, two friends go through different authorities but are met with refusal. They take the coffin to Milton's home where resurrected advisor easily integrates himself into their lives, taking away Milton's wife and making career at their company. Ivan and Milton decide to get rid of their new friend.
|Karen Dzhanibekyan
|Igor Kvasha
|Michael Poghosian
View Full Cast >