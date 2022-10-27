1980

Secrets of a French Maid

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 12th, 1980

Studio

Roldvale Ltd

Frau Oberst has 2 young nieces who are very open with their sexuality. She hopes to find adequate lovers for her nieces and along the way finds herself in some precarious sexual situations. After a series of sexual encounters between just about everyone at the estate, the Countess drops by for a party where the nieces announce their wedding intentions.

Cast

Brigitte LahaieJulia
Pascale VitalFlorentine
Lynn MonteilNinette
France LomayMarquise
Will StoerGerard
Mike MontanaSimon

