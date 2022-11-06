Security Unlimited

This is a story about a security guard agency and its three agents-Michael, Sam and Ricky. Sam and Ricky are delivering a large sum of money to a bank when a robbery takes place under their nose. after a series of hair-raising about hilarious chases, the agents get their men. With Michael and Sam giving their reward money to Ricky. They live haphazardly ever after.
|Ricky Hui
|Bruce Tang
|Samuel Hui
|Lieutenant Sam
|Marylinn Wong
|Chun
|Stanley Fung
|Ah Fan
|Chan Sing
|Robber gang chief
|Lee Hoi-Sang
|Robber with pump-gun
