Security Unlimited

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Golden Harvest Productions

This is a story about a security guard agency and its three agents-Michael, Sam and Ricky. Sam and Ricky are delivering a large sum of money to a bank when a robbery takes place under their nose. after a series of hair-raising about hilarious chases, the agents get their men. With Michael and Sam giving their reward money to Ricky. They live haphazardly ever after.

Cast

Ricky HuiBruce Tang
Samuel HuiLieutenant Sam
Marylinn WongChun
Stanley FungAh Fan
Chan SingRobber gang chief
Lee Hoi-SangRobber with pump-gun

