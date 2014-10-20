2014

See No Evil 2

October 20th, 2014

WWE Studios

See No Evil 2 revives the nightmare of the first film when Jacob Goodnight rises from the dead in the city morgue after his killing spree at the Blackwell hotel. In this ominous, underground locker for the dead, a group of medical students fight to survive as this deranged psychopath once again starts to pick them apart one by one.

Cast

Katharine IsabelleTamara
Danielle HarrisAmy
Chelan SimmonsKayla
Glenn Thomas JacobsJacob Goodnight
Kaj-Erik EriksenSeth
Lee MajdoubCarter

