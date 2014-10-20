See No Evil 2 revives the nightmare of the first film when Jacob Goodnight rises from the dead in the city morgue after his killing spree at the Blackwell hotel. In this ominous, underground locker for the dead, a group of medical students fight to survive as this deranged psychopath once again starts to pick them apart one by one.
|Katharine Isabelle
|Tamara
|Danielle Harris
|Amy
|Chelan Simmons
|Kayla
|Glenn Thomas Jacobs
|Jacob Goodnight
|Kaj-Erik Eriksen
|Seth
|Lee Majdoub
|Carter
