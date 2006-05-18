2006

See No Evil

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 18th, 2006

Studio

Lions Gate Films

A group of delinquents are sent to clean the Blackwell Hotel. Little do they know reclusive psychopath Jacob Goodnight (Jacobs) has holed away in the rotting hotel. When one of the teens is captured, those who remain -- a group that includes the cop who put a bullet in Goodnight's head four years ago -- band together to survive against the brutal killer.

Cast

Michael J. PaganTye
Samantha NobleKira
Glenn Thomas JacobsJacob Goodnight
Christina VidalChristine
Steven VidlerWilliams
Cecily PolsonMargaret

Images