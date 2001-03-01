2001

See Spot Run

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 1st, 2001

Studio

Spot Pictures

A drug sniffing agent canine is a target for an assassin boss so the FBI calls Witness Protection to send him somewhere else. Meanwhile a single Mom puts her 6 year old boy James in the care of her irresponsible, mailman, neighbor, Gordon, when the babysitter bails on her. Meanwhile, an assassin mob boss hires 2 goons to kill Agent 11. But when 11 escapes from the van when they tried to kill him, he hides in Gordon's Mailtruck that James is in too. And guess what they name him. Spot.

Cast

David ArquetteGordon
Leslie BibbStephanie
Joe ViterelliGino
Steve SchirripaArliss (as Steven R. Schirripa)
Anthony AndersonBenny
Paul SorvinoSonny Talia

