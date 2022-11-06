Seein' Red, White 'n' Blue

Not Available

Bluto the blacksmith gets a draft notice. Popeye is in charge of the local draft board. Bluto gives a sob story about his ailments, but makes a miraculous recovery when Popeye's gorgeous "secretary" appears (really a 1000 pound weight in disguise). Bluto, desperate, dives out the skyscraper window; Popeye tries to catch him, but they both plummet through the sidewalk, and the devil chases them back out of hell. Bluto dashes into traffic, but the car suffers more.