Seein' Red, White 'n' Blue

  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fleischer Studios

Bluto the blacksmith gets a draft notice. Popeye is in charge of the local draft board. Bluto gives a sob story about his ailments, but makes a miraculous recovery when Popeye's gorgeous "secretary" appears (really a 1000 pound weight in disguise). Bluto, desperate, dives out the skyscraper window; Popeye tries to catch him, but they both plummet through the sidewalk, and the devil chases them back out of hell. Bluto dashes into traffic, but the car suffers more.

Cast

Dave BarryBluto
Jack MercerPopeye

