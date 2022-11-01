Seeing Hands

This serious entry in Pete Smith Specialty series encourages industry to hire people with disabilities to help with the war effort. As a boy, Ben Helwig was blinded in an accident while playing baseball. He eventually acquired a guide dog and now works in a defence plant.
|Barbara Bedford
|Ben's Mother (uncredited)
|William Bishop
|Man Pulling Lamp Cord (uncredited)
|Robert Frazer
|John Downin (uncredited)
|Russell Gleason
|Ben Helwig (uncredited)
|George McFarland
|Boy Leading Initiation (uncredited)
|Pete Smith
|Narrator (voice)
