1943

Seeing Hands

  • Drama
  • War

Release Date

July 2nd, 1943

This serious entry in Pete Smith Specialty series encourages industry to hire people with disabilities to help with the war effort. As a boy, Ben Helwig was blinded in an accident while playing baseball. He eventually acquired a guide dog and now works in a defence plant.

Cast

Barbara BedfordBen's Mother (uncredited)
William BishopMan Pulling Lamp Cord (uncredited)
Robert FrazerJohn Downin (uncredited)
Russell GleasonBen Helwig (uncredited)
George McFarlandBoy Leading Initiation (uncredited)
Pete SmithNarrator (voice)

