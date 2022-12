Not Available

A high school student, Sam Ryland, moves back into her hometown in New Jersey and reunites with her childhood friend, Allison Rivers. However, the reunion doesn't quite go to plan. Sam quickly realizes that Allison isn't the same person she knew as a child. Allison, now having a different style and attitude, causes tension in their friendship. Could it be because of the trouble she is going through in her home life, or could it be something more?