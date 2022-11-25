Not Available

The gallery attendant in an art gallery or museum is a fundamental piece in its mise-en-scéne, his main role is to see and be seen. Seems So Long Ago, Nancy implies the spectator in an infinite gesture of circular observation — to observe the observers. A passive lens that fluctuates between the subjects and the neo-classical and post-modern architectural spaces they occupy, in a balance between silence, introspection, noise, repetition, intervals and waiting — small gestures of a fragmented post-modern flaneur.