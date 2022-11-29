Not Available

Seen from the Outside

    With Vu de l'extérieur Lucile Desamory reflects on the possibilities of a distant view from inside one’s own culture. The inside is Belgium and its cultural codes. Consisting of a white box with a hidden entrance in the screen, only visible in some moments while the video is running, the installation creates a situation where inside and outside are obscured. The projection shows parts of the feature film Télé Réalité directed by Desamory, Glodie Mubikay, and Gustave Fundi: Three Congolese women are discussing a reality TV show they plan to produce in Belgium during carnival. When visitors enter the video screen, they find themselves in a secret chamber with a surveillance monitor. On it, strange characters evolve in the house where the brotherhood of the Blancs Moussis of Stavelot make and store tons and tons of confetti.

