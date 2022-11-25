Seetharamaiah Gari Manavaralu

Not Available

Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu (English: Seetharamayya's Granddaughter) is a 1991 Telugu drama film, produced by V. Doraswamiraju under the VMC Productions banner and directed by Kranthi Kumar.[1] It stars Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Meena and Rohini Hattangadi in the lead roles and music composed M. M. Keeravani. The film was showcased among the Indian panorama section at the 1991 International Film Festival of India.[2] The film won three South Filmfare Awards and four Nandi Awards. The plot was developed from a Telugu novella, Navvina Kanneelle, written by Manasa.[3]