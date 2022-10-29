Seis puntos sobre Emma

Emma's eyes are blind but she believes to see everything very clear: he wants to be a mother. She longs to obsessively. After discovering that her boyfriend can not get her pregnant, she breaks with him and goes in search of a perfect sperm. Without falling in love, no feelings. Sounds easy, but quickly discovers that her blindness is not only in her eyes.
|Álex García
|Germán
|Mariam Hernández
|Lucía
|Fernando Tielve
|Diego
|Nacho Aldeguer
|Ricky
|Antonio Velázquez
|Jorge
|David Mora
|Donatello
