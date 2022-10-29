Not Available

Seis puntos sobre Emma

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Generación78

Emma's eyes are blind but she believes to see everything very clear: he wants to be a mother. She longs to obsessively. After discovering that her boyfriend can not get her pregnant, she breaks with him and goes in search of a perfect sperm. Without falling in love, no feelings. Sounds easy, but quickly discovers that her blindness is not only in her eyes.

Cast

Álex GarcíaGermán
Mariam HernándezLucía
Fernando TielveDiego
Nacho AldeguerRicky
Antonio VelázquezJorge
David MoraDonatello

