Selective Listening

HARRISON is an optimist with a history of schizophrenia and a limited social circle who battles the diverse and unpredictable voices he hears, a judgemental society and the hazards of social media as he attempts to make a new friend. To manage the voices, he projects them into his childhood toys: SMILING HERBERT contains the voice of rage, MOLLY is the voice of paranoia, BEAN represents irrepressible sexual thoughts, CONRAD speaks the bare facts, MARROW provides an indecipherable mumble and MOUSEY is the sound of panic. When Harrison happens upon the philanthropic online posts of the beautiful social media addict, AMBER, and she blindly accepts his “chum request”, Harrison sees this as the beginning of a beautiful friendship, but is it...?