Peter Hammer moves to Kennedy high school in an upscale neighborhood and meets the microcosm of school on the first day. Arty Samantha, Queen Bee Natalia, New Age Spencer, and hanger-on Andy. They're all anxious to graduate from Kennedy, but their uptight teacher Ms. Ghetty throws a curve ball by assigning the class a Senior Project, where they have to team up and present a topic at the end of the year in order to graduate.