Sensualidad

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Producciones Calderón S.A.

Saloon singer Aurora is sentenced to two years in prison for a prostitution conviction. When she gets out of prison, she gets romantically involved with Alejandro Luque, the respected judge who tried her case. Aurora and her boyfriend, el Rizos, plan to blackmail the judge. But Aurora gets a change of heart as she comes to know the judge better.

Cast

Ninón SevillaAurora Ruiz
Domingo SolerComandante Santos
Andrea PalmaEulalia
Andrés SolerMartínez
Rodolfo Acostael Rizos
Rubén RojoRaúl Luque

Images