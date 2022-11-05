Sensualidad

Saloon singer Aurora is sentenced to two years in prison for a prostitution conviction. When she gets out of prison, she gets romantically involved with Alejandro Luque, the respected judge who tried her case. Aurora and her boyfriend, el Rizos, plan to blackmail the judge. But Aurora gets a change of heart as she comes to know the judge better.
|Ninón Sevilla
|Aurora Ruiz
|Domingo Soler
|Comandante Santos
|Andrea Palma
|Eulalia
|Andrés Soler
|Martínez
|Rodolfo Acosta
|el Rizos
|Rubén Rojo
|Raúl Luque
View Full Cast >