Sentenced to Hang

  Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

After putting up with a lot of abuse from his boss, Li Wai and two friends of his who also work for the same slave driver, decides to kidnapp the boss son in order to collect some ransom money. The kidnapp the son, but when he's trying to escape, they accidentally kill him. Still, they want their ransom money and pretend that he's still alive. But when the boss doesn't want to pay up, and instead send the police after the kidnappers, they decide to kidnapp the boss instead to get some money out from his family.

Cast

Tony Leung Ka-FaiLi Wai
Carrie NgLai
Tien FengWong Kam-Shek
Elvis TsuiTang Chi-King
Sai-Kit YungKau
Kent ChengMa Yee-Charn

