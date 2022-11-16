Not Available

Sept visions fugitives

    

    

    

    

    In Sept visions fugitives, produced in China, Cahen creates impressionistic transformations of landscape and people. Cahen writes: "The looking and listening audiences are confronted — in addition to the pure impressions — with basic questions about work (the child using a traditional device to shake the feathers from the mattress) about freedom, about life in China... and ultimately about life and death: the burial, the bird, the man with a sheaf of straw on his back symbolizing the passage, the beyond... I had to struggle to make what I know are stereotyped images my own. The pure impressions and raw filmic material are completely reworked, going much further than the original takes."

