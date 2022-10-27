September Eleven 1683

Storyline: In the summer of 1683, 300 000 Ottoman Empire's warriors begin the siege of Vienna. City's fall, will open way to conquer the Europe. The Sept 11 is the day of main battle between Polish cavalry under the King Jan III Sobieski and Turks.
|Enrico Lo Verso
|Karà Mustafà
|Alicja Bachleda-Curuś
|Eleonora Maria Giuseppina d'Austria
|Jerzy Skolimowski
|Giovanni III di Polonia
|Piotr Adamczyk
|Leopoldo I d'Asburgo
|Cristina Serafini
|Rosa Cristofori
|Antonio Cupo
|Carlo V di Lorena
