September Eleven 1683

  • Drama
  • History
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rai Cinema

Storyline: In the summer of 1683, 300 000 Ottoman Empire's warriors begin the siege of Vienna. City's fall, will open way to conquer the Europe. The Sept 11 is the day of main battle between Polish cavalry under the King Jan III Sobieski and Turks.

Cast

Enrico Lo VersoKarà Mustafà
Alicja Bachleda-CuruśEleonora Maria Giuseppina d'Austria
Jerzy SkolimowskiGiovanni III di Polonia
Piotr AdamczykLeopoldo I d'Asburgo
Cristina SerafiniRosa Cristofori
Antonio CupoCarlo V di Lorena

