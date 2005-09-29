When the renegade crew of Serenity agrees to hide a fugitive on their ship, they find themselves in an action-packed battle between the relentless military might of a totalitarian regime who will destroy anything - or anyone - to get the girl back and the bloodthirsty creatures who roam the uncharted areas of space. But, the greatest danger of all may be on their ship.
|Nathan Fillion
|Mal
|Gina Torres
|Zoe
|Alan Tudyk
|Wash
|Morena Baccarin
|Inara
|Adam Baldwin
|Jayne
|Jewel Staite
|Kaylee
