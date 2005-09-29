2005

Serenity

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 29th, 2005

Studio

Universal Pictures

When the renegade crew of Serenity agrees to hide a fugitive on their ship, they find themselves in an action-packed battle between the relentless military might of a totalitarian regime who will destroy anything - or anyone - to get the girl back and the bloodthirsty creatures who roam the uncharted areas of space. But, the greatest danger of all may be on their ship.

Cast

Nathan FillionMal
Gina TorresZoe
Alan TudykWash
Morena BaccarinInara
Adam BaldwinJayne
Jewel StaiteKaylee

