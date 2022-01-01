1994

Serial Mom

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 12th, 1994

Studio

Polar Entertainment

A picture perfect middle class family is shocked when they find out that one of their neighbors is receiving obscene phone calls. The mom takes slights against her family very personally, and it turns out she is indeed the one harassing the neighbor. As other slights befall her beloved family, the body count begins to increase.

Cast

Kathleen TurnerBeverly Sutphin
Sam WaterstonEugene Sutphin
Ricki LakeMisty Sutphin
Matthew LillardChip Sutphin
Traci LordsCarl's Date
Suzanne SomersSuzanne Somers

