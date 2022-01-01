Serial Mom

A picture perfect middle class family is shocked when they find out that one of their neighbors is receiving obscene phone calls. The mom takes slights against her family very personally, and it turns out she is indeed the one harassing the neighbor. As other slights befall her beloved family, the body count begins to increase.
|Kathleen Turner
|Beverly Sutphin
|Sam Waterston
|Eugene Sutphin
|Ricki Lake
|Misty Sutphin
|Matthew Lillard
|Chip Sutphin
|Traci Lords
|Carl's Date
|Suzanne Somers
|Suzanne Somers
View Full Cast >