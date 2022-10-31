Serious as Pleasure

"In Serieux comme le plaisir, two men and a woman live quite happily together in a romantic liaison. The woman is probably wealthy anyway, so the trio doesn't worry much about money. One day they decide to take a trip in their beat-up car, managing the whole affair in their own special, insouciant manner. They are followed by a suspicious policeman who thinks there's something fishy about this group..."
|Jane Birkin
|Ariane Berg
|Richard Leduc
|Bruno
|Raymond Bussières
|Le pêcheur (Buster Keaton)
|Paul Demange
|Le "spécialiste" des jeux de cartes
|Hubert Deschamps
|L'homme au restaurant
|Marc Dudicourt
|Le mercier
View Full Cast >