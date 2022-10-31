Not Available

Serious as Pleasure

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Studio

Paris-Cannes Productions

"In Serieux comme le plaisir, two men and a woman live quite happily together in a romantic liaison. The woman is probably wealthy anyway, so the trio doesn't worry much about money. One day they decide to take a trip in their beat-up car, managing the whole affair in their own special, insouciant manner. They are followed by a suspicious policeman who thinks there's something fishy about this group..."

Cast

Jane BirkinAriane Berg
Richard LeducBruno
Raymond BussièresLe pêcheur (Buster Keaton)
Paul DemangeLe "spécialiste" des jeux de cartes
Hubert DeschampsL'homme au restaurant
Marc DudicourtLe mercier

