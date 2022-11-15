Sermon of the Serpent

Not Available

In southern West Virginia, Pastor Mack Wolford leads one of the few remaining snake handling churches in the United States. His family is deeply tied to the faith. Mack was a child when he lost his father to a rattlesnake bite during a church service. This 15 minute documentary takes an atmospheric storytelling approach to illustrate the faith, beauty and sacrifice of Pastor Wolford's beliefs. The preacher is fully aware of the dangers of handling venomous snakes. He and his family are willing to stake their lives on their faith.