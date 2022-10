Not Available

Kids will discover the magic of music along with Elmo in this delightful DVD. It features a special story where Elmo finds that with a wave of Abby's wand he can make everyone on Sesame Street Sing! Elmo and friends sing loud and soft, high and low, and all over Sesame Street! But what happens when everyone can't stop singing? Featuring music videos with many stars such as William, Jason Mraz and Feist, and favorite Sesame Street songs, children will want to move and sing along.