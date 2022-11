Not Available

Look who's come to visit The Count's spooky castle. It's Elmo! Is he scared? Only for a second because soon he's having a howling good time as his Sesame Street friends stir up some spirited fun. Get ready for nonstop jokes, songs and spooky surprises with Telly, Baby Bear, Bert and Ernie. Elmo Says Boo! is sure to make you shriek -- with laughter.