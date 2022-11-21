Sesame Street: Elmo's Shape Adventure

Not Available

Elmo, Telly and Rosita are the "Shape O Bots", able to "transform" into shapes for those who need them. With their own theme song and cool animation, you'll see them as you never have before! Will they be able to help guest star Andy Samberg? Will the Shape O Bots be able to come up with a rhombus for the King of Diamonds? What is a rhombus anyhow? Elmo and the Shape O Bots will introduce a variety of shapes including circles, squares, octagons, rectangles, triangles and hexagons to kids.