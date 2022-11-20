Not Available

'Set Apart' is a documentary about monasticism, a portrait of four men who have made a radical choice in response to a beautiful calling. Brother Joseph Bruneau, Frater Caesarius Marple, Father Anthony Nguyen, and Abbot John Braganza, all live in Westminster Abbey, a community of Benedictine monks situated in Mission, BC. The film documents their daily life of prayer, work, and community life, and seeks to explore their own personal journeys in becoming monks. The monks discuss not only what it was like to feel a calling, to leave their families behind, and to embrace a celibate lifestyle, but also the deep joy and peace they have found since they followed that calling and became members of the monastic community.